Authorities Searching For Suspects in Rockville Burglary

ROCKVILLE -- Authorities are looking for two suspects involved in a burglary in Rockville.

The incident happened sometime between midnight last Friday and 3:45 a.m. Monday morning.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received a call from a neighbor watching the home that the garage door was open, a window was broken and several items were taken from the home.

On Tuesday the Sheriff's Office received another call, this time from the homeowner, who said she was missing several credit cards and the suspects have charged about $1,200 at various stores in St. Cloud.

The stores were notified and surveillance video of the suspects were taken.

If anyone has information about the burglars you're asked to contact the Stearns County Sheriff's Office at 251-4240 or Tri-County Crimestoppers 1-800-255-1301.