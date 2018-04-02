Granite City Train Show Returns to St. Cloud [AUDIO]

The Granite City Train Show is back in St. Cloud this Saturday from 9am - 3pm at Rivers Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud. This is the 2nd year that the Train Show will be at Rivers Edge after spending 10 years at the St. Cloud Armory. The train show includes large and small model trains on display and a history about trains. I talked with Dr. Edward Olson about the event. Listen to the conversation below.