The Weekender: Granite City Train Show, Johnny Cash and More!
ST. CLOUD — The fun is endless throughout central Minnesota this weekend. Listen to the sounds of Johnny Cash with a tribute band at Pioneer Place, check out a family band playing at the Paramount Theatre, enjoy a pub crawl to help the Tri-County Humane Society, check out some model trains at the River's Edge Convention Center, and watch one of Shakespeare's last play's in St. Joseph. Read more in The Weekender!
Johnny Cash TributeSt. Cloud
An international touring Johnny Cash tribute show is coming to St. Cloud. The Church of Cash will have their first show in St. Cloud at the Pioneer Place Theatre Friday. Come hear your favorite Johnny Cash songs and relive the memories with the Church of Cash. Tickets for the show are $26 and seats are limited. Show begins at 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, November 9th, 7:30 p.m.
The HuntsSt. Cloud
A Virginia based singing group is coming to St. Cloud to showcase their talents. The Hunts are an indie-alternative-folk band comprised of seven brothers and sisters. The siblings grew up in a musical home and fell in love with composing their own music. You'll hear everything from guitar, violin, drums, bass, keyboard and many more. Tickets are $18 and show begins Saturday at 7:30 p.m. inside the Paramount Theatre.
- Saturday, November 10th, 7:30 p.m.
Granite City Train ShowSt. Cloud
Model train enthusiasts will gather at the River's Edge Convention Center this weekend for the Granite City Train Show. You can buy, sell, trade or just view hundreds of trains all under one roof. Vendors will be selling and buying trains, accessories, books, videos, railroad collectibles & memorabilia, antique trains & toys, hobby items and more. There will also be operating model and toy train displays and kids can help build a wooden train layout and run a model train. Tickets to get in are just $6 per person. The train show runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday.
- Saturday, November 10th, 9:00 a.m.
Pints for PuppiesSt. Cloud
You can help our four legged friends in St. Cloud this weekend. The Tri-County Humane Society along with C&L Distributing is holding their annual Pints for Puppies Mini Golf Pub Crawl. You and your team of 3-4 people will "putt" your way through downtown St. Cloud by making stops at local businesses. Sign-up and Check-in start at 2:00 p.m. at Cowboy Jacks, with the putting starting at 3:00 p.m. The cost is $10 per person and all proceeds go to the Tri-County Humane Society. Door prizes and awards for best team theme, 1st, 2nd and 3rd place!
- Sunday, November 11th, 2:00 p.m.
The TempestSt. Joseph
The work of Shakespeare takes center stage in St. Joseph this weekend. CSB/SJU Theater will be performing The Tempest Shakespeare's Last Play. The production presents the tale of shipwrecked Prospero (now Prospera) and daughter Miranda. Prospera has been nursing a 15 year desire for revenge while young Miranda has grown into a maiden ready to discover physical love. When Prospera’s long-time enemies arrive on the island, with a young prince in tow, the magic begins. Tickets for the show are $10 for general admission, $7 for seniors and $7 for students. Show time begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2:00 p.m. Sunday in the Gorecki Family Theater.
- Thursday, November 8th, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, November 9th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, November 10th, 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, November 11th, 2:00 p.m.