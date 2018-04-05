The Weekender: Daedalus Quartet, Train Show and More!

The Maple Syrup Festival has been a time honored tradition at the arboretum for almost 20 years and is back again this weekend. The event is put on by St. John's Outdoor University. Besides tapping the trees, there will be horse-drawn rides, demonstrations, and hot maple syrup sundaes to enjoy. The entire festival takes place outdoors and will happen rain or shine so dress accordingly. Tickets are $5.00 for adult OutdoorU members and $10.00 for non-members. Kids tickets are just $5.00. The event runs from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

- Saturday, April 7th, 1:00 p.m.