The Weekender: Daedalus Quartet, Train Show and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is lots of fun things you can check out happening around central Minnesota this weekend. You can hear the musical stylings of the Daedalus Quartet, see GREAT Theatre's performance of Beauty and the Beast, check out the Maple Syrup Festival at St. John's, enjoy some food at the BEEF it Up with Tanner's Team event or check out the Granite City Train Show. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Daedalus QuartetAtonement Lutheran Church
A wonderful musical event will be coming to central Minnesota this weekend. The Daedalus Quartet will explore music and literary texts associated with Beethoven’s “Kreutzer Sonata.” The group will also be joined by Minnesota Orchestra cellist Pitnarry Shin and Emmy and Golden Glob-nominated actor Linda Kelsey. Besides the show the group will also visit Sartell Middle School, North Junior High, and St. Cloud State University. Tickets for the show are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $5 for students. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Atonement Lutheran Church.
CLICK HERE for tickets information!
- Saturday, April 7th, 7:30 p.m.
- 2
Beauty and the BeastParamount Theatre
You're invited to another Great Theatre production this weekend. Disney's Beauty and the Beast will be on stage capturing your senses with colorful costumes, enchanting music and unforgettable characters. This performance continues to be a must see event of a young girl who break the spell on an enchanted castle and its occupants. Tickets for the show are $34 for adults and $22 for students. Show runs Friday through Sunday.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Friday, April 6th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 7th, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, April 8th, 2:00 p.m.
- 3
Maple Syrup FestivalSt. John's University
The Maple Syrup Festival has been a time honored tradition at the arboretum for almost 20 years and is back again this weekend. The event is put on by St. John's Outdoor University. Besides tapping the trees, there will be horse-drawn rides, demonstrations, and hot maple syrup sundaes to enjoy. The entire festival takes place outdoors and will happen rain or shine so dress accordingly. Tickets are $5.00 for adult OutdoorU members and $10.00 for non-members. Kids tickets are just $5.00. The event runs from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
TICKET AT THE EVENT!
- Saturday, April 7th, 1:00 p.m.
- 4
BEEF it Up with Tanner's TeamRollies
Grab a sandwich or two for a good cause this weekend out in Sauk Rapids. Tanner's Team is hosting their annual Beef it Up dinner at Rollies. The meal is in honor of Tanner's 19th Birthday. The night includes a dinner of beef sandwiches, live music, silent auction, raffle and more! Tickets are just $8 for adults and $5 for kids and can be bought at the door. All proceeds go towards helping families in central Minnesota that have children with life-threatening illnesses.
TICKETS AT THE DOOR!
- Sunday, April 8th, 4:00 p.m.
- 5
Granite City Train ShowSt. Cloud
The River's Edge Convention Center will be full of train enthusiasts this weekend. The Granite City Train Show is back in St. Cloud once again. You'll see everything from model and toy trains, books, collectibles, accessories and more! Tickets are just $6 and kids 10 and under get in free. The event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday.
TICKETS AT THE DOOR!
- Saturday, April 7th, 9:00 p.m.