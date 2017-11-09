The Weekender: Granite City Train Show, The Suburbs, The Crossing Project and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is lots of fun and exciting things happening around Central Minnesota this weekend. You can enjoy some antique trains and tractors at the Granite City Train Show in St. Cloud and the Central Minnesota Farm Toy Show in Freeport, enjoy some art and music in Collegeville with the Crossing Project, and finish your weekend at the Paramount Theatre with shows by the Suburbs and the Lincoln Trio. Read more in The Weekender!
Granite City Train ShowRiver's Edge Convention Center
Buy, sell, trade and view hundreds of trains under one roof this weekend. Vendors will be selling and buying hundreds of train collectibles inside the River's Edge Convention Center. There will also be operating model and toy trains displays and kids can help build a wooden train model. Food and beverages will also be available. Tickets are just $6 and kids 10 and under are free. The train show runs from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
TICKETS AT THE DOOR!
- Saturday, November 11th, 9:00 a.m.
Crossroads Project: Rising TideCollegeville
A blend of poetry and music comes to the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater this weekend. The Crossroads Project brings the power of performance art, while blending compelling and poetic music on the stage. During the show the SJU Art Gallery will host the paintings of Rebecca Allan, which are featured in this performance. Tickets for the show are $26. The performance takes place Friday night at 7:30.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Friday, November 10th, 7:30 p.m.
Central Minnesota Farm Toy ShowFreeport
If you're a collector or seller of farm toys you'll want to make your way to Freeport this weekend. The Central Minnesota Farm Toy Show runs Saturday and Sunday at the Freeport Community Center. Along with the collectibles, the event also has the 2nd Annual 10,000 Lakes Truck show and Custom Tractor/Implement/Harvester Contest. The event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are just $2 per person and kids 8 and under are free.
TICKETS AT THE DOOR!
- Saturday, November 11th, 9:00 a.m.
- Sunday, November 12th, 9:00 a.m.
The SuburbsParamount Theatre
A Minneapolis group will be bringing their groove-heavy punk-funk sound to the Paramount Theatre stage Friday night. Founded in 1977, The Suburbs bring their unique brand of rock drama on stages around the world. The group features the sounds of piano, vocals, guitar, drums and trumpets. Tickets for the show run just $23. Music starts at 7:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
The Lincoln TrioParamount Theatre
A Grammy-nominated group out of Chicago will be making a stop in St. Cloud this weekend. The Lincoln Trio is a musical ensemble which draws audiences with their sophisticated music and contemporary programs. The group also inspires a younger generation the art of classical music. Tickets for the show are just $25 and can be found at the Paramount Box Office. Show will start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.