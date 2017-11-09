If you're a collector or seller of farm toys you'll want to make your way to Freeport this weekend. The Central Minnesota Farm Toy Show runs Saturday and Sunday at the Freeport Community Center. Along with the collectibles, the event also has the 2nd Annual 10,000 Lakes Truck show and Custom Tractor/Implement/Harvester Contest. The event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are just $2 per person and kids 8 and under are free.