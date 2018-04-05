Anoka Technical College Gives All-Clear After Lockdown

ANOKA, Minn. (AP) _ A technical college in a northern Minneapolis suburb has given the all-clear after going into lockdown.

Anoka Technical College tweeted the all-clear early Thursday afternoon about an hour after the school went into lockdown.

The Anoka Police Department tweeted that the incident at Anoka Tech was resolved and that everyone was safe. Police said there was not an active shooter at the school.

Anoka Tech said on its website the school has canceled classes and activities for the rest of Thursday.