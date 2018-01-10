Firearm Report Prompts Twin Cities Tech College Lockdown

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. (AP) _ Authorities say Dakota County Technical and Community

College in the eastern Twin Cities was placed on lockdown after a report of a

man with what appeared to be a firearm on campus.

The Rosemount campus gave the all-clear just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, about an

hour and a half after the school was placed on lockdown.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says after an extensive search, authorities were unable to find the man. Reports authorities do not believe there is any known threat to the school.

According to the sheriff's office, the school bans firearms on its grounds.