You Serious Clark? Griswold Family Spotted At Burger Time Near St. Cloud!

While I love the movie National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, my wife's family takes it to a whole other level! They have the t-shirts, the mugs, they quote the movie all holiday season and, yes, they even recreate the blessing scene at every Christmas meal... complete with the Pledge of Allegiance!

According to at least one website, Christmas Vacation is the state of Minnesota's favorite Christmas movie. It makes sense with its Midwest setting and the relatability of Clark Griswold's struggle to give his family the snowy holiday he has always dreamed of while placating the extended family staying at their house for the long holiday week.

As it turns out, the Griswold family made a recent pit stop at Waite Park's Burger Time restaurant.

Clearly, the Griswolds have just returned from the woods where they chopped down pulled down their family tree from the roots!

First and foremost, all credit to whoever decked out their vintage grocery-getter to look almost EXACTLY like the one from the movie! Well played!!

The video was posted by Burger Time on Facebook and the responses have been pretty funny!

Tasha mentioned that she has seen this vehicle in the parking lot of ROCORI High School in Cold Spring as well!

When it comes to Christmas characters that you want to see in town, the Griswolds sure beat the heck out of The Grinch! Have you seen the family around town?