WOW! MNDOT Cameras Capture Mendota Heights Crash

MENDOTA HEIGHTS (WJON News) - This crash is still under investigation and details are expected later this week.

A Thursday morning crash in Mendota Heights was caught on camera by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Crews responded to the scene of the crash just north of 494 on Dodd Road.

From the video, it appears the driver in the southbound lane of Dodd Road failed to yield to oncoming traffic and crashed into a vehicle moving northbound on Dodd Road.

Video shows the front and side airbags of the southbound SUV were deployed.