World’s Smallest Gas Station Is In Minnesota

The World's smallest gas station is in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. The, 3 ½-foot-by-4-foot Standard station was right downtown next to where the Graystone building is today.

According to a recent article in the Detroit Lakes Tribune: "In 1937 the tiny station was featured in “Ripley’s Believe it Or Not” publication (before it became a TV show) and was also featured in a 1949 issue of “Science and Mechanics” magazine."

The miniature gas station can now be seen in the lower level of the Becker County Historical Society. For more information on the smallest gas station find it at Minnesota-Visitor.com.