Wisconsin Governor Orders Masks Statewide Amid Virus Surge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has issued a statewide mask mandate amid a spike in coronavirus cases, setting up a conflict with Republican legislative leaders who oppose such a requirement and successfully sued earlier to kill a ``safer at home'' order.

The Democrat Evers declared a new public health emergency Thursday, after his initial one expired in May, and ordered the wearing of masks starting on Saturday.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court in May tossed out an order from Evers' health secretary closing most nonessential businesses.

Evers has repeatedly cited that ruling as a reason for his reluctance to join 32 other states that have mask mandates.