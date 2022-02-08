Win ‘Grand Country Nights’ Tickets, See Brothers Osborne

Join 98.1 Minnesota's New Country this August at the Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater for 'Grand Country Nights' on August 12th & 13th, featuring headliners Brothers Osborne and Big & Rich.

Also featuring the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Tyler Rich, Allie Colleen, Tim Montana, Anderson Daniels, Taylor McCall, and Mason Dixon Line.

Win your way in every hour this weekend on 98.1!

This weekend is a 'Grand Country Winning Weekend' on 98.1 Minnesota's New Country, with a pair of tickets going out the door every hour.

Listen for the codes every hour this weekend (Saturday 6a-7p and Sunday 1p-5p) around 20 past, for a new code. Each code is another ticket winner!

If you don't win your way in with us, you can buy your way in. Tickets start at $99 for a single day and $129 for the full two-day festival. All tickets & camping must be purchased online here.