Will Minnesota Be the First State to Pass This New Idea

Progress. We all have our opinions on what that means, because for some what is considered moving forward is what someone else feels is holding us back.

On that front, Minnesota could be the first state in the United States to ban parking minimums. What this means is that local and municipal governments could no longer set a minimum number of parking spaces for new developments.

The problem with requiring a minimum number of spaces is that parking lots are being built with more spaces than are needed. Some of this space that is being taken up by empty parking spaces could be better used for something else.

Reports say that State Senator Omar Fetah has the bill to present to legislators in the upcoming session. Minneapolis is among several cities that have already eased this measure and now the whole state is being targeted for this idea.

One of the primary reasons is to try and make housing more economical. The costs of parking lots drive up the cost of monthly rent. For buildings that don’t use all the available spaces, the rent could be less expensive if so much money had not been spent on a parking area that’s not being utilized.

Another important aspect of getting rid of a minimum number of parking spaces for new development is an effort to be better for the environment.

There is a sense there’s a lot of support for this new move across Minnesota, but some of the pushback was in areas that are already strapped for parking and could really use more.

The counter to the pushback is that developers and landowners be allowed to be the ones to decide how much parking they need and not a city government.

It’s not a sure thing that this will pass but reports state that the bill is ready to be presented at some point after the next session starts on February 12th.