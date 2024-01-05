Who Has The Best Wings In Central Minnesota?

Who Has The Best Wings In Central Minnesota?

Photo by Scott Eckersley on Unsplash

Sunday February 11th! Does that date mean anything to you? Ordinarily it probably would not. But this year, that date is the Super Bowl.  

I am not excited about that date because my team, the Carolina Panthers, will be there. They had probably the worst season of any team in the NFL this year.  

I just love Super Bowl Sunday. The pomp and circumstance that comes with it, but I really enjoy watching the game. The game is the number one focus, but in a close second will be the food that comes with it. 

Nothing says “Super Bowl Food” more than Chicken Wings. I don’t consider myself to be a wing “snob” or connoisseur, but I do enjoy good wings. And this seems to be a hot topic among Wing fans, who has the best around.  

Photo by Chad Montano on Unsplash
I took to our social media pages and asked where I could find the best wings. I asked right now, because I have time to try a few of these places and decide where I want to order from for the game.  

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash
There were two places that got the most votes: 

Lily’s Wings, Burgers and Things in St. Cloud and Rollies Rednecks and Longnecks.  

Lily’s Wings, Burgers and Things is focused on catering and food truck service. They have 3 trucks that serve the Greater Central Minnesota area.  

Photo Courtesy: Lilyswings.com
Rollies Rednecks and Longnecks- Is located at 940 35th Ave. NE in Sauk Rapids and they open at 11am every day but Sunday when they open at 10.  

Photo Courtesy: rolliesrednecksandlongnecks.com
 There were other locations that got votes as well. 

 Friendly Buffalo- “The Buff” in Big Lake on 198th Ave.  

Photo Courtesy: friendlybuffalo.com
 House Of Pizza in St. Cloud and Sartell 

Photo Courtesy: houseofpizzamn.com
 Blue Line Sports Bar and Grill in St. Cloud and Sartell-  

Photo Courtesy: bluelinebar.com
Pearl Lake Lodge Bar and Grill- Highway 8 in Kimball

Photo Courtesy: pearllakelodge.com
Winners Sports Bar and Grill- 2nd St. Sartell

HR Pesty's Saloon and Eatery- 4th Ave. North Waite Park

Photo Courtesy: hrpestys.com
 Do you know of a place that’s not listed? Please tell me your thoughts on who has the best wings in Central Minnesota.  

