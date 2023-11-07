Which Restaurants Are Open for Thanksgiving in the St. Cloud Area?

Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on all that we have to be Thankful for, a time to spend with family and friends, and football. There are some people out there who are not near their family, or they may just want to avoid all the cooking and the cleaning that comes with it.

For those folks, you’re in luck, there are restaurants in the area where you can eat on Thanksgiving Day, or that will be doing the cooking, which allows you to get to the nap when the food coma sets in.

Here are some places in the St. Cloud area:

100 4th Ave. South St. Cloud has a full special menu available from 11-1. Adults are 24.99, Seniors- 22.99, Kids 10 and under 9.99, and Kids 5 and under eat free. The last seating will be at 1:15.

The Ultimate Sports Bar

1101 Division St. Waite Park- Will be open but complete details are still being finalized.

The Brickyard Bar & Grill

8475 Main Ave. Clear Lake- Will be open with a Regular menu. Check their Facebook page for Updated Information.

Grizzly’s Wood Fire Grill

137 2nd Ave. South Waite Park- will be selling whole Turkeys prior to Thanksgiving but will not be open that Thursday.

Mavericks Steak and Cocktails

500 Division St. Waite Park- Open from 10am-2pm on Thanksgiving Day. They will feature a buffet with Thanksgiving Favorites plus other meats and sides as well. The Thanksgiving Buffett is 28.99 for adults and kids 12 and under 12.99.

The Copper Kitchen

15 US 10 St. Cloud- Offering their Thanksgiving Kits. Dinner for 4 is $95 and Dinner for 2 is $45. The kits include boneless sliced and roasted turkey and more. They need to have your order by November 21st.

Blue Line Sports Bar and Grill

Both the Sartell location and the South location in St. Cloud will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 11am-2pm with their “Legendary Thanksgiving Dinner”. You’ll need to call ahead to reserve your spot and choose the style of dinner you prefer. You can eat there or take it with you. The deadline is Nov. 19th.

Granite City Food and Brewing

3945 2nd St. South St. Cloud- Will be open starting at 10 with a Buffet that will feature, turkey, pot roast, salmon and most of the sides and desserts that you enjoy. It’s 34.99 for adults, and 10.99 for kids.

Lost Times Tavern- 2 North Benton Drive in Sauk Rapids- Will be preparing meals that can be picked up on Wednesday November 22nd. They’re offering an extensive menu which needs to be reserved by Monday November 20th. Dinner for 4 is $120 and Dinner for 8 is $230.

Clearwater Travel Plaza- Nelson Brothers Restaurant will be serving a Thanksgiving Lunch starting at 11am.

Coyote Moon Grill- 480 55th Ave. SE, St. Cloud- is going to be open from 10:30-1:45. As of now there’s no room for large groups. Check with them to see if they’ve had a cancelation.

Partners Pub and Great River Bowl- 208 2nd Ave. South in Sartell will be open from 3pm-10pm for their normal menu items and fun.

Lake Café-430 Jefferson Ave. In Big Lake- Buffett from 11:30-7 featuring all the Thanksgiving Favorites. $19.99 for adults, $18.99 for Seniors, and Kids 12 and under, $12.99.

Lunds and Byerlys- 2515 West Division St. St. Cloud- Closed on Thanksgiving Day but will be preparing meals. There are 2 options (1) Serves 8-10 for 219.99 or (2) Serves 3-5 $114.99. Need to reserve yours by November 15th.

Trobecs Bar and Grill- 1 Central Ave. South, St. Stephens- Open from 11-2 with a Lunch Buffett. $24.95 for adults, $21.95 for seniors, and Kids 5-12 $9.95.

Drakes Fine Food and Spirits- 520 1st St. NE in Sartell- Is serving lunch from 10-2. You must make reservations for pre-order for take out meals.

We will update this list as more information becomes available to help you make Thanksgiving plans this year.