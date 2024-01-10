Where Are The Minnesota Millionaire Raffle Ticket Winners Hiding?!

WHERE ARE THE MILLION-DOLLAR TICKET WINNERS HIDING?!

One of my biggest fears when playing the Minnesota Lottery is purchasing a ticket and either forgetting that I purchased it or misplacing it. I'm shocked that neither million-dollar ticket winner has come forward. The winning tickets were sold in Delano at Coborns store 2028, and Kwik Trip store 489 in Dundas have not yet been collected. Sure, the odds of winning a large sum of money are pretty small, but I'm shocked that no one has come forward for those big purses. That tells me that they may not know they hold the winning ticket.

GOPHER 5 - $130,000 WINNER RUNNING OUT OF TIME

Talking about running out of time, someone is about to lose $130,000 if they don't present their winning Gopher 5 ticket soon!

A Gopher 5 ticket was purchased in April 2023 from Speedway Store #4370 at 1086 West Broadway, in Forest Lake, and the time crunch is on to collect the winnings.

It's my understanding that you have one year to redeem your ticket before it expires, so the thought of someone just hanging on to a ticket worth over $100,000, and carrying it around until the last minute, makes my skin crawl.

RECHECK YOUR TICKETS BEFORE THROWING THEM AWAY

I wonder how often people come forward this late in the game when it comes to lottery winnings? I'd be afraid that something would happen to me if I waited to collect my winnings.

When I checked the Mnlottery.com website today, several other Minnesota Millionaire Raffle winnings have not yet been identified.

I checked my tickets and my adult children checked theirs' as well, but it makes you second guess yourself. What if you read your ticket wrong and were the million-dollar winner? I guess you'd never know.

SEE THE LIST OF UNCLAIMED PRIZES

Click HERE to see a list of all of the yet-to-be-collected winnings from the Minnesota Lottery, that total $25,000 or more. If you haven't checked your numbers yet, or maybe you received one as a gift and forgot about it, check it! Your life could change overnight.

