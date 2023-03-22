It's common for Minnesotans to plan warm vacations during the months of December, January, February and March. It helps to break up the many months of winter. At least for a little bit. Gives us much needed Vitamin D and reminds us what we have to look forward to in the summer months.

Everyone has a different favorite season and mine happens to be summer. Often during the winter I will reminisce with my friends about lake time and remember why I put up with the many months of cold. Because if you have ever been lucky enough to experience the beauty of Minnesota in the summer on the lake or in nature, you know how truly wonderful this state can be.

With the new season of spring here, even with more snow being threatened. I can't help but start thinking of lake season and summer vacations and where one should check out. Looking for new ideas, went to Facebook and asked the simple question of:

What's Your Favorite Place to Vacation in Minnesota?

Growing up my family always vacationed near Walker, Minnesota on Leech Lake. It has always been a favorite of mine in Minnesota. The memories from those vacations will always be near and dear to my heart. I truly believe there are a lot of people out there who have similar feelings to other places and looking at the shared comments I think I may have been right. If you too are looking for other great places to vacation in our great state here are a few more ideas:

K Allison H - "We love going to Brainerd/Nisswa area as well as Duluth. Lots to see and do."

Roy Lake - Nisswa

Mike R. - "Larsmont on the North Shore!"

Bonnie H. - "Arrowhead Lodge, Lake Kabetogama!"

Joey R. - "Thumper Pond Resort in Ottertail - close by is Perham with shops, etc."

Matt C. - Gives another vote to "North Shore of Lake Superior!!!"

North Shore

Jess L. - "As a local travel agent, I book the Brainerd Lakes area and North Shore the most.

Travis S. - "Lake Vermillion, Winnie, or Leech Lake"

Kyle A. - "The boundary waters canoe area"

No doubt there are so many other great places to vacation in Minnesota. As a matter of fact I just shared the other day about an all-inclusive resort in Minnesota you can read about here, that is one of the best in the country. Which places in Minnesota do you like to vacation, let us know in the app!

