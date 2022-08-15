What’s Better Than Pizza? Pizza & Video Games! Check Out This Brainerd Gem!

It's hard to believe that school will be starting before we even know it, I mean the Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few weeks away, and then after that, it's Labor Day. If you are looking for a spot to take the kids, or maybe get away from the kids...check out this Brainerd stop I just learned about...Big Jay's Pizza Arcade! Not only do they have homemade pies, but they also offer up an assortment of vintage and new arcade games to satisfy your craving for fun!

I have to admit, I had never heard of Big Jay's until I was surfing Quirky Minnesota Places on Facebook. I have some free time on the weekends, and if I'm not heading down to see my family or in-laws I am always on the lookout for different things to do.

I mean look at that pie!

In terms of games for you...or your kids...there are plenty of options from old-school options like pinball machines and whack-a-mole to newer-style games like Star Wars and Cut 2 Win they seem to cover all ages and styles of fun. (Let's be honest here, pinball is pretty fun and always brings back some sort of fun memory or moment)

Big Jay's Pizza Arcade is open every day from 11a-9p so make your way up Highway 371, grab a slice of za, and make some new memories with the kids or your adult friends as summer won't be around forever, and when it's gone...well it's gone.

Get more information on Big Jay's by heading here to their Facebook page, or here to their website.

Minnesota Area Codes as Work Shoes