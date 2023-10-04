What Will Replace This Massive Complex In St. Cloud?

We recently learned that after sitting vacant for quite some time, the huge Electrolux complex has been sold to a company called Phoenix Investments. The investment company claims on its website that they were recently recognized as one of the top owners and top property management companies in the region, specializing in the renovation and repositioning of large, single-tenant facilities across the United States. That's good news for us, right? The Electrolux complex is a large configuration of buildings that employed many people here in central Minnesota and has approximately 50 acres along 33rd Avenue in St. Cloud.

Get our free mobile app

Now the question remains; What do YOU think will go into the Electrolux space? Is it required to be a business? Or will it be turned into an apartment complex?

What types of manufacturing facilities do you think we need here in St. Cloud? Is there a chance that it may be a facility for Amazon?

We have so many chicken restaurants in the area, perhaps it needs to be another chicken processing facility.

How about toys? Maybe we need a toy-making facility. We did hear that Toys-R-Us are coming back in some big city locations.

What about automobiles? Could it be that we might be bringing back the auto industry to central Minnesota?

The facility has multiple buildings with 31 docks, 980 parking spots, lots of warehouse and office space and 9 drive-in locations.

GoogleMaps GoogleMaps loading...

I'm excited to see what becomes of the new location, and hope that it is a positive improvement for people looking for great employment and a facility that we will all be proud of in central Minnesota. We shall see!

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff

WOOF: These are the most popular dog breeds in America Stac﻿ker highlights the 100 most popular dog breeds in America based on data released March 15, 2023 from the American Kennel Club Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman