What Was Minnesota’s Top Cocktail During the Pandemic?

I would have guessed Bloody Mary, but apparently that's not the popular drink in Minnesota during a global pandemic. No, it's something I had never heard of, and had to Google it to find out what it was.

The number crunchers at BroBible took a look at search trends the internet and decided that the most popular drink in the Land of 10,000 Lakes during the pandemic is the Oliveto. The what? And yes, I had to look it up.

Seriously? The Oliveto? It sounds like an Italian car. Get zero percent financing in April on the all new electric Fiat Oliveto.

Oliveto Cocktail Recipe

2 oz. gin

1/2 oz. orange liqueur

1 egg white

1 oz. lemon juice

1/2 oz. simple syrup

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 oz. olive oil

Combine the ingredients in a cocktail shaker with some ice, shake, then strain into a glass removing the ice.

Get our free mobile app

I'm not 100% sold on it, but I'm certainly willing to give it a try. Instead of running out and buying all the ingredients -- I think I'll wait until the bars reopen, and have somebody in downtown Saint Cloud make me one..

As far as our neighbors are concerned, here's what their quarantine drink menus look like:

Wisconsin: Grasshopper

Grasshopper Iowa: Kamikaze

Kamikaze North Dakota: Kamikaze

Kamikaze South Dakota: Screwdriver

At least those are drinks I've heard of, and I have a newfound respect for Wisconsin, because there are few things in this world as easy as a Grasshopper. Minty awesomeness!

Here's what the rest of the country is washing the pandemic down with:

United States - Simple Bright Colors Political Map BroBible.com loading...