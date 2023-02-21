What Do You Think This ‘For Sale’ Central Minnesota Rock Looks Like?

I've decided to put a few items on Facebook Marketplace lately, to build up some savings and get rid of things that are in great condition, but just taking up space. Since I'm a musician, that's been things like pianos, microphones, studio equipment as well as a few clothing items that I no longer wear. However; this is probably a great idea, but I've never thought about doing something like this.

As I was scrolling Facebook Marketplace yesterday, I came across this rock. At first glance, I thought to myself; Hmmmm...That rock looks like it's got hair. At closer examination, the Seller saw something much different, and I sort of agree with him.

The Sellers description of this rock is:

'"This is a one-of-a-kind rock that looks like the head of a male sheep. My opinion. Weighs about 150 pounds or more. 20 inches wide, 14 inches tall, and 14 inches deep. $65. I can deliver."

I don't disagree with him, and honestly, it doesn't really seem like he's asking an outrageous amount of money for this rock. I've seen other rocks priced at thousands of dollars. This person has great ratings. I think he just really thought it was cool looking rock. I sort of agree. If I had a sheep farm, I just might buy this rock and put it at the entrance to my sheep farm.

I have to admit, I didn't see a ram at first glance. As I mentioned earlier, it looked like a rock with a wig; then it looked like a dog. At first glance, what do you see?

