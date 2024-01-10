What Do Minnesotans Call This Amazing Combination Of Deliciousness?

What Do Minnesotans Call This Amazing Combination Of Deliciousness?

Photo by Kelly Cordes

WHAT DO YOU CALL THIS TOASTY DELICIOUS RECIPE?

You may have grown up eating toast this way; but I was delighted when my boyfriend Darin made this for me for the first time in my life, while we were on our yearly trip to Lake Winnie for our summer vacation. I was like a little kid after that first time, and now there's no other way to eat toast with eggs.

THE MANY DIFFERENT NAMES OF A SIMPLE BREAKFAST

The question is, what do you call this amazing simple joy-giving toast? Darin called it "Toads Eye." I found a picture of this online the other day and it was listed with the question, "What do YOU call this?"

The delicious Egg baked inside a piece of toast names include:

  • Toad in the Hole
  • Toad in the Road
  • Egg in a Hole
  • Eggs in a Nest
  • Gashouse Eggs
  • Hole in One
  • One-Eyed Jack
  • One-Eyed Pete
  • Pirates Eye
  • Popeye
  • Egg in a Basket
  • One-Eyed Sam
  • Betty Grable Eggs
  • Guy Kibbee Eggs
  • One-Eyed Egyptian Sandwich
  • Toad Eyes

WHAT DO YOU THINK?

Wow! How can one simple little recipe be called so many different things? People in the movies were probably the reason they became so popular. Many of the names are of actors who referred to the eggs in a movie. What do you call them? Have you never had them before? I don't know what the fascination is other than it's just fun to eat your toast and egg like a kid.

