MOTHER NATURE SAYS NO

We Fest 2022 had a great lineup as usual, and many people were excited to see Miranda Lambert on that Friday night stage. Unfortunately, mother nature had different plans.

Get our free mobile app

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) (Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) loading...

FRIDAY NIGHT STORMS

A storm was brewing over the Detroit Lakes Venue Friday night, which caused, possibly for the first time ever, a cancellation of a headline act. Friday night's Headliner, Miranda Lambert, was unable to perform.

In the past, the venue has always been able to do a workaround; sometimes with the Headliner not going on stage until 1 in the morning, but this year, the weather just wasn't going to offer that window of opportunity.

According to the article, the Management at We-Fest said that Miranda and her crew made sure to arrive early ahead of the bad weather, to be prepared for anything that might happen; to ensure every possibility of performing for her fans.

The article said, "Miranda was such a trooper. She sat in her bus until midnight. She was ready to go and prepped. Her band was ready to go. Unfortunately, authorities made the call, and we just couldn't." -We Fest General Manager Mark Bjerke.

The good news is, that everyone was evacuated well ahead of the storms. Bjerke said, "Our evacuation plan worked to a T. Our team banded together, and everyone got out safely and in a timely manner. Everyone got to a safe location before the weather even got close to us."

Luke Bryan Proud To Be Right Here Tour - Nashville, TN Terry Wyatt, Getty Images loading...

LUKE BRYAN

It appears that the rest of the weekend went well. Luke Bryan was the Headliner on Saturday night, and according to a report from the Detroit Lakes area, there were several incidents as expected when you bring alcohol and people together in a party setting, but everything was dealt with, and overall, it sounds like there were just a handful of idiots this year, and most of the crowd was friendly and enjoyed their time at WeFest 2022.

8 Field Trips All Central Minnesota Kids Went On

Bits O Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies