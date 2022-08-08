We-Fest 2022 – Disappointing Friday Night For Miranda Lambert in Detroit Lakes Minnesota
MOTHER NATURE SAYS NO
We Fest 2022 had a great lineup as usual, and many people were excited to see Miranda Lambert on that Friday night stage. Unfortunately, mother nature had different plans.
FRIDAY NIGHT STORMS
A storm was brewing over the Detroit Lakes Venue Friday night, which caused, possibly for the first time ever, a cancellation of a headline act. Friday night's Headliner, Miranda Lambert, was unable to perform.
In the past, the venue has always been able to do a workaround; sometimes with the Headliner not going on stage until 1 in the morning, but this year, the weather just wasn't going to offer that window of opportunity.
According to the article, the Management at We-Fest said that Miranda and her crew made sure to arrive early ahead of the bad weather, to be prepared for anything that might happen; to ensure every possibility of performing for her fans.
The article said, "Miranda was such a trooper. She sat in her bus until midnight. She was ready to go and prepped. Her band was ready to go. Unfortunately, authorities made the call, and we just couldn't." -We Fest General Manager Mark Bjerke.
The good news is, that everyone was evacuated well ahead of the storms. Bjerke said, "Our evacuation plan worked to a T. Our team banded together, and everyone got out safely and in a timely manner. Everyone got to a safe location before the weather even got close to us."
LUKE BRYAN
It appears that the rest of the weekend went well. Luke Bryan was the Headliner on Saturday night, and according to a report from the Detroit Lakes area, there were several incidents as expected when you bring alcohol and people together in a party setting, but everything was dealt with, and overall, it sounds like there were just a handful of idiots this year, and most of the crowd was friendly and enjoyed their time at WeFest 2022.