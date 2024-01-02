WATCH WHAT HAPPENS! Officers to the rescue!

Moral of the story: you might struggle away from ONE police officer, but when off-duty correctional officers show up... it's over!

Last Thursday, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office shared traffic video of two women getting out of a car and apparently abandoning it on the road. They walk off the frame.

Get our free mobile app

Then, the traffic camera turns to find a Minnesota State Patrol officer struggling to apprehend a suspect. Turns out the women were off-duty Minnesota correctional officers who stepped up and helped restrain the suspect until additional help arrived.



I don't think it's something the average Joe should try, but these are trained professionals. According to the Facebook post, a call for help had already gone out, but I'm sure the two officers, traveling in their personal vehicles, heard that call.

Just goes to show, officers have more support than you may realize.