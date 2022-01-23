(WATCH) Tow Truck Driver Hit During Slippery Conditions On 35E

Road conditions are always a concern in Minnesota when you need to travel. MnDOT does a great job but there is only so much that can be done when the impromptu storm or even light snowfall pops up.

This is particularly concerning for me since I commute back to Fargo on the weekends. This weekend was one of those a person dreads. Friday was a white knuckler due to blowing snow and low visibility.

According to bringmethenews.com, Sunday morning was not a good morning at all for a tow truck driver helping someone out on the side of the freeway at I-35E and Diffley Road in Eagan. Light snow on the road and a temperature at about 4 below zero made for some slippery pavement.

On the video, you can see the dark colored SUV lose control on the icy pavement and plow into the vehicle the tow truck driver was assisting. When the SUV hits the other vehicle, that vehicle in turn hit the tow truck driver who was standing in front of the vehicle that was struck.

Unfortunately, the tow truck driver was injured. He appears to be coherent and walking with assistance. He and the driver of the SUV were both transported to the hospital.

Luckily, it appears no one was seriously injured in the crash and it's a good reminder how dangerous winter driving conditions can be.

I make it a habit to always check road conditions at 511.com and the forecast before hitting the road. Click below for VIDEO

Be careful out there!

