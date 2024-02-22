Want To Help Support The Families Of The Fallen Minnesota Heroes? Here’s A Way.

The tragic shooting in Burnsville over the weekend that claimed that lives of three Emergency Services members has caused communities around the state to not only rally around Burnsville but to rally and show appreciation for Emergency Services Personnel everywhere.

Get our free mobile app

But as we saw earlier in the week, there are people out there taking advantage of this tragedy by pretending to raise money for the victim’s families. There are plenty of people out there who want to contribute in some way, but obviously they must be careful how they try to help to make sure that they aren’t being duped. I’ve found an event that just might fit that bill for you.

Photo by Kostiantyn Li on Unsplash Photo by Kostiantyn Li on Unsplash loading...

The “Slide for Support” is coming up Monday night at the Buck Hill Ski and Snowboard Area in Burnsville. This event will run from 6-10pm and will feature choregraphed lights and music while you snow tube down the hill enjoying the environment.

Huge Snow Storm Slams Into Mid Atlantic States Getty Images loading...

Every dollar from this event will go to the Law Enforcement Labor Services Benevolent Fund who are helping support the families of the fallen heroes Paul Elmstrand, Matthew Ruge, and Adam Finseth.

On Monday evening you can tube for a 90-minute session. There will be concessions sold from Sierra Nevada, Coors Light, Eileen Colossal Cookies, and Buck ‘54 Bar and Grill.

This event is designed to honor those that have fallen while recognizing and showing support for those who risk their lives to protect ours each day.

Tickets for the event are available at the Buck Hill Ski and Snowboard Website and are $29 each for those 5 and older. You can reserve the time you’d like to tube when you buy your tickets.

Shannon Elizabeth at CuervoNation Snow Fest Getty Images loading...