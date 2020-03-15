Walmart Changing Store Hours Nationwide

UNDATED -- One of the largest companies in the country is making some changes in response to COVID-19.

Starting Sunday, all Walmart stores and neighborhood markets will be open from 6:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. to give staff more time to clean stores and stock shelves.

In an official statement, the company says they are sanitizing stores daily, especially carts, and other high traffic areas, and working to keep shelves stocked and prices reasonable.

Walmart says online services that include pick up or delivery are accessible for those who cannot make it to their physical stores.

