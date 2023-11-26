Wait A Minute! Is There Another Moose On The Loose In MN?

One Minnesota moose has taken the nation by storm, but there might be another moose about to make headlines. It seems that there could be another moose on it's way up North from Iowa. Sound familiar? Here's everything we know about this possibly new mystery loose moose.

The online social media group, Rutt-The Central MN Moose on the Loose, has seen a HUGE new following thanks to it's 'tracking' of the moose, affectionately named Rut, as it has made it's way north from first being spotted in Northern Iowa, all the way to reports of 'Rut' being spotted in Sebeka over the weekend.

One online member to the group shared a photo stating that there is another moose that was just spotted in Northern Iowa, and people are wondering if it's a real 2nd 'Iowa' moose, or if it's just a new 'old' picture of Rut making the rounds.

At least according to recent social media posts, it seems there is indeed a 2nd moose right now in Northern Iowa, and it just might be trying to make its way North back home in Southern Canada/Northern Minnesota/Northern North Dakota.

Even an Iowa Lakes Association is sharing pictures of the new 2nd moose.

For now, it appears this 2nd moose is just in the Spirit Lake Iowa area, for now, only time will tell if it heads North through Minnesota or will turn and head towards South Dakota.

I for one will be interested in following this moose's journey after getting daily/weekly updates on Rut's journey from Northern Iowa through the Sebeka area.

What do you think caused these moose to be so far south? The Canadian wildfires over the summer?

