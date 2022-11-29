THINGS I ENJOY ABOUT MINNESOTA

I love living in Minnesota; not just because of the changing seasons, but because there are a lot of really horrifying natural events that happen in other parts of our country and the world, that we really don’t have to deal with all that much. Take for example hurricanes. We may have our fair share of tornados around here, but at least we don’t have to worry about hurricanes blowing through every year.

DO WE HAVE TO WORRY ABOUT VOLCANOES & EARTHQUAKES IN MN?

What about volcanoes and earthquakes? I think I experienced ONE small earthquake when I was a kid growing up in Princeton, but at the time, I wasn’t sure what was happening. What about volcanoes? Do we have volcanoes in Minnesota? Do we ever have to worry about molten flowing lava wiping out our communities?

ERUPTIONS

You might think that you have to travel to Hawaii if you want to see molten lava. As of yesterday, USGS Volcanoes showed a map of three fissures erupting on the Northeast Rift of Mauna Loa. Thankfully, they do not think the lava flow from this eruption will be affecting any communities near the eruption, but they are asking their community member to be vigilant regardless.

MINNESOTA'S RICH LAVA HISTORY

What you may not know is that we have had flowing lava in our state. Gooseberry Falls State Park, which is 12 miles northeast of Two Harbors on the North Shore Scenic Drive in Lake County, shows that lava flowed over formed bedrock and formations and you can see the hardened lava along the lakeshore at the Upper and Lower Falls, and also on the lakeshore south of the river. According to MnTrails.com, after volcanic activity millions of years ago, the glaciers moved and carved over Minnesota, sculpting Lake Superior's Basin and many of the landforms we see today.

WANT TO LEARN MORE?

Who knew? If you are interested in learning more about where you can find this molten lava, you can get a book called The North Shore Guidebook, which helps guide you to many of the trails that give you a view of places like The Gooseberry Lava Flows.

