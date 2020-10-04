Vikings Top Texans for First Win of the Season

The Minnesota Vikings earned their first win of the season against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Both teams were slow to start, with no scoring on the first three drives of the game. On their second outing, Minnesota found the endzone and took a 7-0 lead. After a few more three and outs, Houston coughed up a fumble on a kickoff return, giving the ball to the Vikings at the end of the opening quarter.

Minnesota turned that into a field goal early in the second to extend their lead to 10-0. The Texans responded by scoring their first points of the game in the form of a field goal make by Ka'imi Fairbairn, closing the gap to 10-3. The Vikings then scored their second touchdown of the game and pushed back out to a 17-3 lead. With less than two minutes remaining in the half, Minnesota safety Harrison Smith was ejected following a personal foul helmet-to-helmet hit, and Houston went on to score their second field goal of the day.

Up 17-6 to open the third quarter, The Vikings went three and out on their first drive. The Texans gained some momentum in their next possession and scored their first touchdown of the game to cut their deficit to 17-13. Minnesota continued to disappoint, missing a 55-yard field goal attempt on their next drive. Houston responded with another field goal of their own, bringing the difference in scoring down to one point. The Vikings pulled off a touchdown late in the quarter and opened up some breathing room 24-16.

In the fourth, Minnesota scored their fourth touchdown to extend their lead to 31-16. The Texans scored a touchdown on a last-ditch 4th and 10 try and came within one score of the Vikings. Minnesota went three and out, and Houston marched back down the field looking to score a touchdown and two-point conversion to tie the game. The Vikings' redzone defense was able to hold them off, giving Minnesota the win 31-23

Kirk Cousins completed 16 of 22 for 260 yards and one touchdown and tallied three sacks for the Vikings. Dalvin Cook had 27 carries for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Alexander Mattison had 7 carries for 17 yards and a touchdown.

Adam Thielen had eight receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown. While Justin Jefferson may not have found the endzone this week, he still managed to haul in four catches for 103 yards for Minnesota.

The Vikings improve to 1-3. They will face the Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday night. Pre-game starts at 6:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.