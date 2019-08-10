Vikings Stomp Saints in Preseason Opener

The Minnesota Vikings looked sharp, taking the Saints to the mat 34-25 in their first preseason game of 2019 in New Orleans on Friday night.

The Vikings got off to a good start in the opening drive of the game. Kirk Cousins threw four for four in a series that included a 34-yard catch in traffic by Adam Thielen, and a 1-yard touchdown pass to rookie running back Alexander Mattison.

Back up quarterbacks Sean Mannion and Kyle Sloter each threw for a touchdown of their own. Those passes were caught by rookie wide receiver Olabisi Johnson and rookie fullback Khari Blasingame.

Second-year running back Mike Boone also broke into the endzone for a score, and veteran kicker Dan Bailey finished perfect on all four extra-point attempts.

On the other side of the ball, the Vikings were also efficient. Hercules Mata'afa and Jalyn Holmes each recorded a sack in the game. In the third quarter, cornerback Nate Meadors intercepted a bobbled Saints pass and ran it in for an easy Minnesota touchdown.

The Vikings are 1-0 in the preseason and will return home to U.S. Bank Stadium on August 18th to host the Seattle Seahawks. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.