You buy a new car, you love it, it's everything that you wanted, and then.... it gets stolen. And sometimes in the worst way... a carjacking. And many times the people stealing the vehiles were not even of driving age.

There has been so many stories of stolen cars, mostly Kia and Hyundai in recent months. Social media and some news stories were letting would-be thieves how to do it. It wasn't the smartest thing to have happen, but there it was. Statistically Minnesota, and mostly in the St. Paul/Minneapolis area had the highest amount of thefts reported.

Now, there is an upgrade in software available to qualified Kia and Hyundai owners. There is a free event going on this weekend, today (Friday) through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day at Canterbury Park in Shakopee. The upgrade is free of charge. How do you know if your vehicle qualifies? Log on to the Kia support website or the Hyundai site and enter your VIN number. This will let you know if your vehicle is one that qualifies for the free upgrade to prevent theft of your vehicle.

This upgrade won't take that long, either. They say it will only take about 30 minutes to complete. Totally worth it. And it looks like any of the new cars that you buy from now on, will have the upgraded softward already installed.

