University of Minnesota Extension Plant Sale in Sauk Rapids

The University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener Volunteers of Benton County will be having their annual plant sale next month in Sauk Rapids.

The master gardeners will not only be selling plants, but they'll also be on hand to answer and gardening questions you might have.

Whether you're looking for perennials, annuals, houseplants, herbs, vegetable plants, native plants, and more -- the Master Gardener Volunteers of Benton County will have you covered (while the plants last).

The big day is Saturday, June 5th from 8:00 am to 11:00 am in the Sauk Rapids Middle School parking lot. If they sell out of plants early, they'll close up shop before 11:00, so get there early.

Funds raised from the plant sale go to support the University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener programs throughout the year.

According to U of M Extension website, master gardener volunteers educate the public about a variety of horticulture subjects using current research-based resources. This educational effort is designed to enhance quality of life and promote good stewardship of the environment.

Master Gardener volunteers complete many hours of volunteer work each year, providing a valuable in-kind contribution to Minnesota.

If you're looking for more information on the U of M Extension Master Gardener Program you can find it right here: https://extension.umn.edu/local/benton.