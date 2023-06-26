Unicorn And Llama Races Just Over An Hour From St. Cloud In July

We've all heard of horses, dogs and even turtles racing around a track. However, Canterbury Park in Shakopee is going to run a race with an animal you've probably never seen before... a unicorn!

The horse racing track just over an hour from St. Cloud is hosting a Family Day on July 9th that will feature unicorn and llama races, among other family-friendly events.

Ready for an exhilarating Sunday afternoon? Magical Unicorns and Loveable Llamas take the track for enchanting entertainment in-between live horse racing.

Admission to the event includes pony rides, face painting, crafts, an arcade and a chance for kids to run the race track.

Live horse racing will still happen as usual, with the special events happening in-between the racing.

Canterbury Park is known for its offbeat racing events:

Weiner Dog Racing "THAT IS ONE FAST WEEEEEEEINER"

OSTRICH RACES

ZEBRA RACES

Tickets for adults are $8.00 and tickets for kids 6-17 are $5.00. There are also options for a birthday party package that includes a reserved space, 10 kid/two adult tickets, 12 hot dog/chips/soda combo packs, 12 ice cream tickets and ten arcade cards for $250.

Upcoming events at Canterbury include Extreme Race Day on July 16th, Corgi races on July 30th, Weiner Dog races on August 13th and the Bark in the Park championship on September 3rd.

