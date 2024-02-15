Uncover The Hidden Gem Of Rush City, Minnesota: The Kid And Pet Friendly Pine Lake Lodge

It’s not even been 2 months since the holidays concluded and I’ve heard so many people say they’re ready for a vacation. And for most people, there’s still a lot of time left to pass before our next long weekend.

One thing that you can do while you’re waiting for that time to come is starting to plan a getaway. If you’ve got kids, this is one you’ve got to see, and it’s right here in Minnesota.

I found this listing on houfy.com for Pine Lake Lodge in Rush City, off I-35. To say there’s a lot of appeal to what is offered here is an understatement.

One of the first things you see is that this cabin is kid and pet friendly. For a lot of people, finding a place that not only welcomes your children and pets, but caters to them is rare.

The kids and probably the adults alike will really enjoy the game room at Pine Lake Lodge, or you may find yourself spending more time in the theatre room. But this cabin features so much more on the outside.

This cabin is nestled next to the water and offers a peaceful environment for you to relax on the private deck where you can enjoy the sunset, or you can rest up from your activities which could include ice fishing (when it’s cold enough of course), hunting, sledding or snowshoeing (again when there’s winter weather to enjoy).

This cabin is 800 square feet and offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. There’s a queen bed in one of the bedrooms and then a futon-bunk bed combo in the other bedroom. The couch also opens into a pullout bed as well.

There’s a kitchen if you choose to cook, or you’re not far from downtown Rush City. You’ll also be able to do your laundry while you’re there, so that’s one less thing to do when your trip is over.

I would say Pine Lake Lodge will be a popular spot this year, so you might want to check availability soon to make sure it’s open when you would like to take time off.

