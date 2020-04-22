Two Employees At Jennie-O Plant Diagnosed with COVID-19

WILLMAR -- The Jennie-O Turkey Store is confirming that two employees at its flagship plant in Willmar have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

President Steve Lykken says several people who had contact with infected workers were sent home to self-quarantine:

I think it's really important for people to know that at our company the health and well-being of our team members is priority number one. We get that its top of mind for people in the community, our team members, our customers, etc.

Lykken says moving forward:

Believe me, we will let everyone know and be transparent about any possible closures of facilities or anything like that that may be a result of COVID-19, and thus far that has not happened at all.

Lykken says there has been no disruption to the workforce or supply chain and affected employees will receive 100-percent pay and benefits while away from work.

He adds that people who come into the plants now have their temperatures taken.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.