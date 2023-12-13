Treat The Kids To A Day At Minnesota’s Most Amazing Indoor Playground!

It is pretty easy to keep kids busy during the beautiful summer months in Minnesota. Heck, my mom kept us busy just by telling us to 'go outside and play!'

However, options become a bit more limited when it comes to winter activities, specifically those that haven't been done to death by the time the calendar turns to January.

Locally we are lucky to have the Sartell Community Center's Kid Zone, a small-ish indoor playground that kids can use for a minimal cost (or no cost if you are a Sartell resident).

However, if you want to visit the king of Minnesota indoor playgrounds, you will have to take a day trip to Edina's Edinborough Park! Located just over an hour outside of St. Cloud, the park features three indoor play areas with fun things to do for kids of all ages.

Adventure Peak is designed for all ages.. their website even says that adults are welcome to climb and slide!

The "Peak" is a 44-by-44-by-37-foot Northwoods adventure for climbing, crawling and sliding. Climb into the 30-foot-tall oak tree, slide down one of the four giant tube slides or wash down the triple wave slide. Navigate across a canyon, scale the climbing wall and venture to the 30-foot lookout to spy around the Park. From the lookout, slide down the very popular and very fast super slide!

'Little Peak' is a smaller play area intended for toddlers four years old and younger:

Little Peak is our toddler area and includes climbing, crawling, sliding and even bouncing in an inflatable air bounce geared just for them! The entire padded, netted and enclosed structure has more than 45 activities to keep kids challenged and entertained for hours.

The 'Summit' area is intended for kids ages 2-10 and is a gym-like area.

The Summit is a 60-by-90 foot multipurpose space that you will not want to miss. This large play area can accommodate even the most energetic child! Kids will love to bounce in our large bounce house, ride scooters and play with hula-hoops, balls and other park-provided equipment.

General admission tickets are $9.00 for kids 1-17, while parents and guardians are welcome to play for free. Socks are required for playing.