Townsquare Media Announcers, Reporters go Live from Home Studios

All of us are adapting to the new reality -- working from home and making the best of it during the COVID-19 pandemic. That applies to our colleagues here at Townsquare Media. Our talented and very busy announcers and reporters create content for our websites, apps and social media platforms. That's easy to do with a laptop and a smartphone.

What's harder to do -- until very recently -- is to broadcast live from a location outside of the radio station without any other human help. But technology to the rescue! Our announcers and reporters can go live from their homes and practice social distancing.

Here's a look at their new home-based studios and their new work colleagues.