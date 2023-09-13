Top 5 Events You Can Still Enjoy in Central MN In September!

It may be halfway through September but there is still plenty of fun events for you to check out in Central Minnesota this month. There are more than any one person can manage so I've curated a list of the Top 5 for you to choose from.

Now just decide how much you have time for, where to go and then enjoy it to the fullest. This is the perfect time of year to enjoy the outdoors.

Hungarian Harvest Festival and Grape Stomp - September 16th 11am - 6p. FREE admission, FREE Grape Stomping. Hungarian food, wine, fun and culture.

Stony Brook Farms Corn Maze - Opens for the season on September 16th. The kids will lose their minds over this years dinosaur theme.

Downtown Festi-Fall and Beverage Crawl - September 23rd and 24th. Spend the weekend in Downtown St. Cloud enjoying a Famers Market, Apple Sweets Showcase, a Fall Beverage Crawl both days, Downtown business offerings and more!

Kids Dino Dig - Saturday, September 23rd at Wilson Park from 9am - 10:30a. This is one for the little ones in your life, kids ages 4 - 6. Be aware that you do need to pre-register for this event. It will include carnival games, cake walk, petting zoo and more.

Crafts for Critters Craft and Vendor Fest - Saturday, September 30th at the Clearwater Rodeo Grounds. 10am - 4pm. Bring your kids and your energy to this one. There is plenty to do and see all within a 6 hour window and you don't want to miss any of it. Craft sale, petting zoo, food trucks, truck swap and lots of family fun.

