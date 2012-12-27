Todd Co. Sheriff Says Alleged Drunk Driver Hit a House in Browerville

BROWERVILLE - A Browerville man was hurt in a fight, after he allegedly drove his SUV into a house.

The Todd County Sheriff's Department says the incident began just after 9:00 p.m. last (Wednesday) night on 7th Street Southwest in Browerville.

A GMC Suburban slid off the road and struck a house.

The driver of the vehicle, Ben Hodge of rural Browerville, then ended-up fighting with the homeowner, David Gilpin. Hodge suffered two cuts to his head during the fight.

He was treated and released from the Long Prairie Hospital. He was then arrested for alleged DWI.