Three Incredible MN Treehouses You Can Actually Stay In

Here in Minnesota, we're proud to call ourselves the Bold North.

But for some, even that's not enough; they choose to live Bold North.

Check out these incredible tree houses you can stay in located right here in Minnesota!

Matt via AirBnB Matt via AirBnB loading...

The Fantasy Treehouse is owned by magician Matt Dunn and is located on his Magician Estate in Plymouth, MN.

A spiral staircase leads to a two-story treehouse complete with three decks, a screen porch, movie projector, and cigar lounge. While you can't sleep in the treehouse, guests at the estate do have access to the treehouse during their stay.

During their visit, guests of the Magician Estate are also treated to live entertainment by Matt Dunn himself as well as the secrets of his home including secret doors, a secret garden and chess set, a magic library, hot tub, live animals and more!

Needless to say, this will be a stay you won't forget!

Cost: $299 per night

Kathryn via AirBnB Kathryn via AirBnB loading...

Get your glamping (glamour camping) on at this lake-side treehouse!

Located on Dixon Lake in Squaw Lake, MN climb the spiral staircase to your private deck, rope bridge and tree house home. Located on eight acres of woods and lake shore, this tree house has been featured in Only in Our State.

Boat rentals and massage services will really add to this glamping experience!

Cost: $195 per night

Michael via AirBnB/Kelly Birch Photography Michael via AirBnB/Kelly Birch Photography loading...

Make a romantic getaway out of this one-bedroom, five-star treehouse located in Cottage Grove!

The owners have bragging rights that they have the only legal overnight stay tree house in the metro Twin Cities.

Located close to parks, art and culture, great views, restaurants, dining and the beach, this one offers plenty of activity if you want or quiet coziness for a more relaxed stay.

Cost: $245 per night

Know of any other great treehouses you can stay in in Minnesota? Leave a link in the comment section!

Minnesota Town Buys an Elementary School, Turns It Into an AirBnb