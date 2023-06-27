Thomas The Train To Stop In Duluth This August

The most famous train on Earth is making an appearance in Two Harbors, Minnesota in August. Thomas the Train will bring his friend Sir Topham Hatt to Minnesota's only stop on August 4,5,6 and 11,12,13.

Tickets to the event start at $22 for ages one and up and include an entire day of fun, train-based activities in Duluth. Each ticket includes access to all of the "Day Out With Thomas" exhibits.

The whole family can take a 20-25 minute ride behind Thomas, check out the conductor-led Activity Zone, play mini golf, check out model trains, jump in a bounce house and take photos with their favorite characters including Thomas Sir Topham Hatt and more.

The event also boasts a huge Thomas gift shop, activity bags with temporary tattoos and free vintage trolley car rides. Live music will be provided by the "Big and Tall Band" and "Will Hale and the Tadpole Parade."

The Thomas train rides depart every 45 minutes starting at 8:30 a.m. on the scheduled days.

Babies under one year old do not need a ticket but will have to ride in the lap of a ticketed passenger. The duluthtrains.com website estimates that the average guest spends two to three hours at the event.

This is the biggest fundraiser for the Lake Superior Railroad Museum, with all proceeds going to help them fulfill the mission to preserve, present, and interpret the history of railroading, especially as it relates to the area.

Concessions will be available at the event including cheese curds, burgers, hot dogs and chicken sandwiches.