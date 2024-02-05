This Popular Minnesota Chain Wants To Romance You All Of February

WHAT WOULD MAKE YOUR VALENTINE'S DAY SPECIAL?

Are you looking for something special to do with your sweetheart for Valentine's Day? Perhaps you'd like to do something special for them but Valentine's Day is out of the question.

I've heard that a way to a Mans heart is through his stomach, so ladies; if you are looking to fill up your sweethearts belly, what's better than an all you can eat affordable, delicious evening out?

Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images loading...

WELCOME TO CLUB APPLEBEE'S

Have no fear. One popular chain is welcoming you to stop by for some great food and drinks for a limited time.

If you join their club, Club Applebee's is offering you all-you-can-eat for dine-in only for a limited time on their boneless wings, Applebee's Riblets, Double Crunch Shrimp, and Classic Fries for under $15.00. That's a pretty good starting point for a night out with your sweetheart, don't you think?

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash loading...

SMOOCHO SIPS JUST FOR YOU

Not only that, they've come up with some cute beverage options as well. Applebee's 'Smoocho Sips' features a Mai Tai MOCKtail, Tipsy Cupid, and a Blue Moon Belgian White. Of course, you can choose from other classic drinks, but how fun that they are creating these cute specials for a limited time.

HOW TO JOIN THE CLUB

To join Club Applebee's click HERE. You'll receive a free appetizer as a welcome gift when you sign up, plus you'll get exclusive deals, a special birthday dessert, other specials, and more.

Getty Images, Scott Olson Getty Images, Scott Olson loading...

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":15235,"3":{"1":0},"4":{"1":2,"2":16777215},"10":1,"11":4,"12":0,"14":{"1":2,"2":16711680},"15":"Arial, sans-serif","16":8}">

Come Visit Lake Henry, Minnesota in Pictures

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":15235,"3":{"1":0},"4":{"1":2,"2":16777215},"10":1,"11":4,"12":0,"14":{"1":2,"2":16711680},"15":"Arial, sans-serif","16":8}">

Come Visit Gilman, Minnesota in Pictures

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":15235,"3":{"1":0},"4":{"1":2,"2":16777215},"10":1,"11":4,"12":0,"14":{"1":2,"2":16711680},"15":"Arial, sans-serif","16":8}">