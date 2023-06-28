This Popular Central MN Coffee Shop Adds A First! A Kid-Friendly Menu
Fans of the coffee shop Scooter's, which has two locations already nearby in St. Cloud and Sartell, and another on the way in Sauk Rapids just added something new. A kid-friendly menu. Let's take a look and see what is now going to be offered for kids.
According to a press release from Scooter's Coffee:
As summer is in full force, Scooter’s Coffee has unveiled its first-ever kid-friendly menu that offers fun, flavorful drinks and treats in just the perfect size. Three new 10-ounce drink delights quench kids’ thirst as they embark on their next summer adventure.
Cotton Candy Lil’ Smiley Smoothie: This magical meld of blue raspberry is blended with Scooter’s Coffee’s ice cream base to create a sweet, berry, cotton-candy flavor. Blended, chilled to perfection, and topped with delicious whipped cream, this instant fave will bring the smiles every time.
Strawberry Lil’ Smiley Smoothie: Get ready for miles of smiles with this strawberry fruit-and-cream smoothie, made just for kids. Sweet and refreshing, real fruit puree blends beautifully with an ice cream base before being topped with classic whipped cream for a dream of a drink.
Berry Silly Slush: For a dairy-free delight, an amazing blend of blackberries, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and acai berries are churned together with ice and lemonade to create a sweet and slightly tart drink that’s super fresh and fun.
Mini Sugar Cookies: Deliciously made-from-scratch vanilla Mini Sugar Cookies are complete with rainbow sprinkles. These will crush cookie cravings, in a perfectly sized pair.
Kid’s Snack Combo: A perfect snack for summer outings and activities, this value combo features any kid’s drink, two Mini Sugar Cookies, plus a secret fun surprise.
“We are excited to offer kids drinks and treats to our new and loyal customers who want to fuel their family with fun, kid-friendly flavors and sizes,” said Scooter’s Coffee Chief Marketing Officer Malorie Maddox. “Scooter’s Coffee takes pride in being a fast, fresh and family-friendly drive-thru destination every morning, afternoon and evening. Now kids can enjoy our special treats designed just for them.”
Each drink from the kid-friendly menu will be served in distinctive Smiley-themed cups that come with shorter straws.
With two Scooter's Coffees already operating and a third on the way, it seems like you'll be able to grab your kid something to go along with your morning beverage of choice.
