Check out this video sent to me by a friend! This bridge in South Central Minnesota has the nickname of the "can opener" as it's extremely low sitting, and it claims truck trailer roofs ALL the time! This guy, who was later stopped by the local police, doesn't give a rip, and puts the accelerator down and gives it all she's got once it's clear he's stuck.

The video has been widely shared in Faribault, where the bridge is located. Commenters on the video, taken by Tina DeRider on Facebook, stated that the truck was seen just a few blocks away from the scene of the accident, with local police probably asking what happened to his roof.

The driver might be in some hot water as he knowingly left the scene of a car accident, in a commercial vehicle, and for all we know left behind metal shards from the roof being torn off on the road, putting other motorists at risk.

According to the Minnesota Revisor of Statutes, which is a book of current laws on the book, knowingly leaving the scene of a crash could see "imprisonment for not more than one year, or to payment of a fine of not more than $3,000, or both" and a suspension of their driver's license!

And if the driver isn't the owner of the company, he is probably not only out of a job, but could be on the hook for repairs to the truck, and possibly the bridge if there was damage done.

In most cases when someone has hit the bridge, the local police are called and they shut down that section of the road to get the truck out and clean up, and there is PROBABLY a ticket issued as there are signs ALL around the area not to drive on the road if you have a taller vehicle.

This is the first time I've heard of someone hitting the bridge, then driving off like nothing happened as the remaining roof dangles from the back of the truck. It's good that the police caught this guy!