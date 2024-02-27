This Hibbing Tavern Doesn’t Have Time For Your Mediocre Chicken Wings

If you are a fan of chicken wings, maybe stay out of Palmers Tavern in Hibbing then. The owners posted about the quality of their chicken wings, and until they get some chicken worth cooking they won't be serving up any wings.

The post to social media didn't pull any punches when it comes to what is expected in terms of bone-in wings.

Unfortunately, the quality of our BONE IN wings is not up to Sandra's standards. We will NOT be serving them until we can find a higher-quality wing. We still have all of our other chicken products, including boneless! We apologize for the inconvenience.

Honestly, it's great to see this type of honesty. More businesses should hold their suppliers accountable and not serve food that doesn't meet their standards.

The post has gotten a lot of support from locals saying that they appreciate that Palmers cares about the quality of food that they are serving.

Palmers Tavern is located in Hibbing at 1717 3rd Ave E.

Since 2020 there have been global supply shortages, including eggs and poultry products. The shortage of poultry could be traced to the ongoing avian flu that is going on still. The avian flu killed an estimated 59 million birds by July of 2023. That's a lot of birds like chicken and turkey.

On top of the avian flu hurting the poultry business the last 4 years, and then there was also the price-fixing lawsuit that is ongoing against the chicken producers (there is still time to sign up for that class action lawsuit you have until April 4th.)

