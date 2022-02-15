This Girl Needs A Home And Family, Meet Mariah
Meet Mariah!
Mariah came to us as a transfer from another shelter, so little is known about her history. We do know that she lived with another large breed dog in the past and got along well with them.
She could sometimes be protective of her food when fed with other dogs, so separate feeding is recommended. Unknown if she's met children or cats, so slow introductions to them are recommended.
Mariah is a smart girl with an active mind! She is very food-motivated and loves to fetch toys. Because she's such a curious and active girl, Mariah would flourish in a household familiar with positive reinforcement training. She already knows the commands "sit" and "shake".
Mariah would love an active family, or a fenced in yard to burn energy. She has been friendly with staff since intake and will make a great companion for her new family. Come meet Mariah today!!
Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care. DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896
The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.
Visit Animals
Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm
Friday: 12 - 8:00pm
Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm
Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm
Shelter Store Opens Earlier
Now in their new location on the same property!
735 8th Street NE
St. Cloud, MN 56304
