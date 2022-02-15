This Girl Needs A Home And Family, Meet Mariah

Meet Mariah!

Mariah came to us as a transfer from another shelter, so little is known about her history. We do know that she lived with another large breed dog in the past and got along well with them.

She could sometimes be protective of her food when fed with other dogs, so separate feeding is recommended. Unknown if she's met children or cats, so slow introductions to them are recommended.

Mariah is a smart girl with an active mind! She is very food-motivated and loves to fetch toys. Because she's such a curious and active girl, Mariah would flourish in a household familiar with positive reinforcement training. She already knows the commands "sit" and "shake".

Mariah would love an active family, or a fenced in yard to burn energy. She has been friendly with staff since intake and will make a great companion for her new family. Come meet Mariah today!!

