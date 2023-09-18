This EPIC Minnesota Pumpkin Patch Is Selfie/Photo-Op HEAVEN! [GALLERY]

In what has become an annual family tradition, our crew made the pilgrimage from central Minnesota to Wyoming, Minnesota to check out one of our favorite fall spots- Pinehaven Farm!

It seems like every year Pinehaven adds a bunch of things to their operation to make it even more memorable than the year before. As we overheard one out-of-town family remark while there this weekend "I didn't realize just how many attractions there are, you need multiple days to see it all!"

That may be hyperbolic, as it isn't exactly the size of ValleyFair or Disney, but it may not be, either, as evidenced by the fact we spent the entirety of Saturday there and only experienced about half the place!

In addition to all the fun things to do for kids of all ages, there are an absolute TON of photo opportunities set up throughout the park as well.

Here are the attractions, then we will get into some of the cool photo-op/selfie spots.

There is a map and explanation of admission times/prices at the bottom of the gallery as well.

GIFT SHOP

Dave Overlund

The gift shop is located just inside the entrance and features a lot of rustic fall decor, candles, stuffed animals and even some Pinehaven Farms apparel!

THIS CROONING JOHN DEERE TRACTOR

Dave Overlund

This animatronic tractor's eyes, mouth and body all move as it sings old-timey songs. Definitely caught our five-year-old's attention!

FARFEL, THE PUMPKIN EATING DRAGON

Dave Overlund

Farfel wakes up a few times a day to interact with a local farmer and puts on a wonderful show complete with jokes, ad-libs and, as advertised, the eating of a giant pumpkin.

CHARLEY'S CORN PIT

Dave Overlund

The corn pit is always a popular stop. Kids get a kick out of digging around in the corn and as an added bonus you will be find corn in your clothes and laundry for approximately the next six months! Win-win!

PINEHAVEN SPEEDWAY PEDAL TRIKE RACERS

Dave Overlund

attachment-IMG_5408 loading...

Kids can grab a trike and take a few laps around a pretty good sized gravel track. My kid made it three laps before calling it a day from exhaustion.

JUMPING PILLOWS

Dave Overlund

The Pinehaven Farm Jumping Pillows are essentially a pair of in-ground bounce houses (does that make sense... it does in my head). The pictures don't do justice as far as how big these things are!

SKYHIGH SLIDES

Dave Overlund

This area features three giant tube slides and a cargo net "spider web" that both my kids really enjoyed!

SUPERSLIDES

Dave Overlund

Grab a potato sack and slide down this fast, bumpy orange slide!

MINING FOR MINERALS

Dave Overlund

For an additional cost kids (or adults) can mine for minerals.

GIANT ZIPLINES

Dave Overlund

A series of high and fast ziplines that can be enjoyed by all ages.

FOOD TRUCKS

attachment-IMG_5400 loading...

From tacos and coffee to corn dogs and chicken nuggets, there was something for everyone on the menu. There was also a separate stand selling apple, pumpkin and other donut flavors.

AND, OF COURSE, THE PUMPKIN PATCH

Dave Overlund

Those are just the attractions that we made it to! There was also a petting zoo, Barnyard Wall Ball (a game where you use pulleys to guide a golf ball to the top of a holey-wall), Apple Blasters (shoot apples at targets), the cluck truck (truck full of chickens, duh), Pumpkin Cannon, Touch-A-Tractor, Tug of War, the Grain Train and a Rubber Duck Derby! Like I said, it's a LOT.

Now, on to the photo-ops! There were SO MANY well done settings that we even got our family photos done for the year! Here are some of our favorites:

SPOOKY PUMPKIN STACK

attachment-IMG_5432 loading...

THE MYSTERY MACHINE

attachment-IMG_5435 loading...

CANDY CORN FRAME

attachment-IMG_5436 loading...

SUNFLOWER CUTOUTS

attachment-IMG_5461 loading...

DINOSAUR STATUES (There are several different ones throughout the farm with different themes)

Dave Overlund

attachment-IMG_5468 loading...

KEEP IT ROCKIN' BIG CHAIR

attachment-IMG_5469 loading...

SUNFLOWER FIELD

attachment-IMG_5472 loading...

In addition to a beautiful sunflower field, there is also a wildflower field that allows you to create your own bouquet for an additional cost.

PLAID MINNESOTA SIGN

attachment-IMG_5415 loading...

attachment-IMG_3889 loading...

SPOOKY GRAVEYARD

Dave Overlund

GRASS COUCH

attachment-IMG_5437 loading...

THIS COLORFUL PILLAR

attachment-IMG_5433 loading...

FESTIVE STREET CORNER SCENE

Dave Overlund

RANDOM COLORFUL BUILDINGS

attachment-IMG_5431 loading...

attachment-IMG_5438 loading...

attachment-IMG_5439 loading...

These buildings would make a great color-themed backdrop for fall photos!

As was the case with the attractions there are even MORE photo-ops in the park itself, which you can see at their website.

IF YOU GO:

PINEHAVEN FARM

28186 Kettle River Blvd N, Wyoming, MN 55092

HOURS:

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

10 AM to 7 PM

ADMISSION COST:

General admission tickets cost between $11 and $21 depending on the date. Price of admission includes most, but not all, of the attractions.