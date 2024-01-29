This Bingo Game Is “Designed” To Be A Little Different

Everybody has things that they are interested in, things they collect or just have a lot of. For some people it’s coffee mugs. There’s a couple of fellas out there who collect football helmets from college teams from around the country. I know men and women who have an obsession with shoes and that’s what they like to spend money on.

Some ladies, like my wife, have a nice collection of purses. When I would travel in a previous job, I would usually buy a couple a year, as a Thank You for tolerating a job that kept me on the road a lot.

If you or someone you know enjoys purses as well, this is an event that is right up your alley. Designer Purse Bingo is set for the first Thursday of each month for the next three months.

If you’re not familiar with designer purse bingo, the winner of each round will win a featured Coach purse or have the option to take a cash prize instead.

Participants can play 10 games for $25, and you’ll be able to play six cards in each round, so each player will have adequate opportunity to win in each round.

The last game of the night is something called the “Coverall” game, where to win you must cover all the numbers on your bingo card. This game pays out at 70%.

A winner is normally found in 50 to 60 numbers of the 75 numbers that are available to be called out. To participate in this game, it will be an additional five dollars.

This is designed to be a fun night but it’s also a fundraiser for the “Women of Song” Choral group. They are a group consisting of members whose age ranges from in their 20’s to their 80’s who have a love for singing.

This group performs free concerts around the Twin Cities and surrounding areas during the year. They are a 501c3 Non-Profit who has a board of directors who volunteer their time with the group.

The next Designer Purse Bingo is coming up Thursday night at Fat Pants Brewing in Eden Prairie. You can pay at the door Thursday starting at 6:15 and the Bingo action will start at 7.

If you’re looking for a girl's night, date night, or a chance to win your sweetheart a nice purse for Valentines Day, this event is just for you.

