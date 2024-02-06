This AZ Truckers Cat Is Still Missing In The St. Cloud Area

An Arizona truck driver, who was stopped at the Pilot Flying J in St. Cloud back in January is still searching for his pet cat. The cat, jumped out of the truck while he was at the gas station back on January 17th.

A post to the St. Cloud MN Area Community page back in January by the cat's owner Anthony Garcia, describes what happened to the cat, and also shared some pictures of the missing feline.

Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM Screengrab Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM Screengrab loading...

I’m a trucker from Arizona and my cat ran out of my truck I don’t know anyone here in St. Cloud I have cash in hand, I was staying at the Pilot Flying J on Clearwater Rd please help his name is Tom and he is friendly call his name and he’ll come to you, please msg me if found he’s microchipped also.

Update: There have been flyers with a number posted of found in the St. Cloud area, and all local businesses and apartment complexes are aware

This post has been shared more than 3,000 times and there were more than 300 comments from people in the area offering support and advice for the scared owner.

It's been roughly 20 days since the cat jumped from the truck at that busy intersection, and from a recent online posting to the social media page St. Cloud Minnesota Area Lost And Found Pets the cat still hasn't been found.

Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM loading...

Hopefully, Tom can be found and reunited with his owner.

Do you know where to bring a 'stray' cat to be checked for a microchip? The Tri-County Humane Society has a chip reader, as well as many area veterinarians, simply give them a call to let them know you are coming with a potentially lost cat, and if the animal is microchipped it can be reunited with its owner.

LOOK: Record Fish Caught in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Cities with the Most Expensive Homes in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Minnesota using data from Zillow. Gallery Credit: Stacker